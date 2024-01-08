CONG AAP LS SEAT SHARING TALKS BEGIN AMID DIFFERENCES BETWEEN DELHI AND PUNJAB UNITS

New Delhi: The much-awaited seat-sharing talks between the Congress and the AAP for Delhi and Punjab that opened on Monday were likely to remain inconclusive, said party insiders. On Monday, the seat-sharing talks began between the five-member Congress national alliance panel, including Mukul Wasnik, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, Salman Khurshid and Mohan Prakash. Ministers Atishi Marlena, Saurabh Bharadwaj and senior leader Sandeep Pathak represented the AAP.

The reason why the seat-sharing talks are likely to remain inconclusive is that the Congress high command is open to a pre-poll pact with the AAP to strengthen the INDIA alliance nationally, but the grand old party’s units in Delhi and Punjab, ruled by Arvind Kejriwal’s party, are opposed to any such arrangement, said party insiders.

In both the states, the Congress feels that the AAP has taken away its traditional vote share and the respective state governments target the grand old party’s leaders. Another reason why the seat-sharing talks between the Congress and the AAP are likely to remain inconclusive is that the recently- appointed AICC in-charge of Punjab Devender Yadav is set to hold elaborate feedback sessions with state leaders, eight sitting MPs and Lok Sabha ticket aspirants for three days from January 9 to 12.

“These are elaborate meetings with senior state leaders, former Lok Sabha members, sitting Lok Sabha members, former MLAs, sitting MLAs, block presidents, district presidents, state executive committee members, workers and all frontal organisations to assess organisational strength and preparations for the parliamentary polls,” AICC secretary in-charge of Punjab Chetan Chauhan told ETV Bharat.

In Delhi, too, similar meetings to assess organisational strength and preparedness for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls have been held by state unit chief Arvinder Singh Lovely. “We are conducting a drive to register workers at the booth level to revive the party. Our Lok Sabha review is over,” Lovely told ETV Bharat.

Punjab has 13 Lok Sabha seats while Delhi has seven. In 2019, the Congress won eight parliamentary seats in Punjab, the BJP two, SAD two and AAP one. Therefore, the Congress leaders are pressing for at least eight seats if not more given AAP’s majority in the state assembly. In Delhi, the BJP had won all the seven seats in 2019 and the Congress was second on four seats. Therefore, some local leaders have been pressing for at least four seats while the AAP is willing to give three seats citing the regional party’s majority in the state assembly, where the Congress has no representation.