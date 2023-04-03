Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced the launch of 'CM di Yogshala' campaign in the state for creating a mass movement to carve out a healthy and prosperous Punjab.

In a video message, the Chief Minister announced that in consonance with the Indian tradition, the Yogshalas will help in making the Punjabis healthy, both physically and mentally. He said that as a pilot project these Yogshalas will be introduced in cities of Amritsar, Phagwara, Patiala and Ludhiana, where trained Yoga instructors will impart free Yoga training to people in open parks and other public places.

Mann said that the primary motive of this campaign is to ensure that a mass campaign is started for making Punjab healthy, prosperous and progressive. Highlighting the importance of Yoga, the Chief Minister said that it was very essential for a fit body and sound mind. Mann said that he himself practices Yoga every morning adding that every individual should make yoga an integral part of their daily life to remain hale and hearty.

The Chief Minister said that the 'CM di Yogshala' campaign will act as pivotal to create awareness amongst the people about ensuring good health and hygiene by practicing Yoga. The Chief Minister said that it is the need of the hour not only to maintain good health but also de-stress the people, who face numerous challenges every day in their lives.

He said that rising stress level amongst people is a major cause of concern for everyone and Yoga can play an important role in saving people from it. Bhagwant Mann said that it is essential to maintain mental and physical equilibrium by living a quality life by making certain changes in lifestyle and by practicing Yoga.

The Chief Minister envisioned that the ‘CM di Yogshala’ campaign is a step forward towards achieving the ultimate goal of ensuring a healthy and quality life for every Punjabi. He expressed hope that these Yog Shalas will act as a catalyst in moving towards carving out a healthy and progressive Punjab. Bhagwant Mann said that the day is not far when these Yogshalas will prove to be a stepping stone for ensuring quality life of Punjabis.

