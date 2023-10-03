CLOSE AIDE OF KHALISTANI TERRORIST ARSH DALLA ARRESTED IN PUNJAB

Chandigarh: The Punjab police on Tuesday arrested the two close aides of Khalistan Tiger Force terrorist Arshdeep Dalla. The two arrested accused have been identified as Navdeep Singh alias Deepa, a resident of Dhudike village of Moga, and Saurabh Kumar alias Sabi, a resident of Ludhiana. A case has been registered against both of them in the Sadar Kharar police station under various Sections of the Arms Act.

According to sources, many cases were registered against the arrested accused in the past in Moga and different districts in the state. Sources said that police were in search of the two accused. Sources said that Arsh Dalla, who is abroad, has been continuing his illegal activities in Punjab through his close aides.

The two accused went to threaten a person for not paying extortion money on the instructions of terrorist Arsh Dalla. However, on receiving the information that both the accused were seen roaming in the city, the police kept tabs and arrested the accused. The police said that more revelations are expected from the accused during the interrogation.