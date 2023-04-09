Ludhiana: A one-year-old child fell into a drain near Kali Mata temple in Hebowal on Saturday. Local people alleged that the child's mother was mentally ill and threw away the child. The woman, however, denied it saying her child had fallen accidentally.

The incident occured when the woman, holding her child's hand, was passing by the drain. After getting information about the incident, police and municipal officials rushed to the spot and launched a search operation immediately. A crane was also pressed to action but nothing could be found till late last night. Police said search was currently on for the missing child. The local people of the area alleged that the child's mother was not mentally stable as a result of which she could have let her child fall. A few people also alleged that the woman used to beat the child often. "It is likely that after beating the child, the woman threw him into the drain in a fit of rage and then ran away from the spot." said a local resident. When contacted, the child's mother said she was walking with her child when she slipped and lost grip of her child's hand following which he fell into the drain.

The search team is working round the clock and the administration is keeping a close watch. "We are trying to find the child with the help of a crane. This apart, we are also scrutinising the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area so as to understand what exactly happened," said an official.