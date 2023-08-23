Ludhiana: As countdown began for the soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission, a rocket scientist has said that a successful landing of the lander is very important for India and if lands successfully will establish the country's power on the lunar surface. Divyanshu Poddar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and chief educator at Rocketeers Research Institute said that once the lander named Vikram after Vikram Sarabhai, makes a soft landing on the moon, a research will follow on other aspects including the presence of water on the moon.

However, if the landing faces any difficulty, a second attempt will be made on Aug. 27, Podar said. Podar, who trains children in rocket science, said that the Chandrayaan-3 mission has given a new direction to the young generation of the country. He said that it will be a great achievement for the country if we successfully land on the moon.

If the Chandrayaan-3 is successful in making the soft landing on the moon, India will become the second country to achieve the feat and first to land the mission on the lunar south pole. India is waiting with a bated breath as the country's 3rd lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to make a soft landing on the far side of the moon at 6:04 pm on Wednesday Aug. 23, 2023.

The Chandrayaan-3 Lander Module (LM) comprises the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan). Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will start the live telecast of the landing at 5:20 today. Special prayers are being held across the country for the successful landing of the mission.