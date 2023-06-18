CENTRE TO OPEN NCB OFFICE IN AMRITSAR TO PROMOTE BJP NOT FIGHT DRUGS MENACE IN PUNJAB KEJRIWAL

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that the Centre plans to open an office of the Narcotics Control Bureau in Punjab's Amritsar to promote the BJP and not to fight against the drugs menace in the state.

Kejriwal's remarks came after Shah, while addressing a rally in Punjab's Gurdaspur earlier in the day, announced that a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office will be opened in Amritsar within a month to fight the drugs menace.

Shah said the BJP will launch an awareness programme in Punjab and party workers will visit every block and village of the state to carry out the campaign. "Are you opening an NCB office or the BJP's (office) in Amritsar? How can the NCB work in villages through BJP workers? This means you have nothing to do with the drugs (menace) in Punjab. The BJP has to be promoted using the NCB," Kejriwal, the AAP's national, charged in a tweet in Hindi, reacting to Shah's announcement.

"By the way, the drugs menace had spread during yours and (the) Akali Dal's government, Shah Sahib?" Kejriwal asked in his tweet. Shah on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the AAP dispensation in Punjab, saying the state's law and order is going from bad to worse as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann spends all his time touring the country with Kejriwal.

He said that sometimes he wonders whether Mann is a chief minister or a pilot. "The Modi government has decided to free the country from drug addiction soon and root out the (illegal) drugs trade in Punjab," Shah said at the Gurdaspur rally. "To fight against the (illegal) drugs trade, an NCB office will be opened in Amritsar within a month. And the BJP workers are going to start an awareness campaign against drug addiction in every block and village of Punjab," the home minister announced during the rally. (PTI)