Bathinda: Amid tall claims by the ruling AAP over maintaining law and order in the Punjab, unidentified car borne armed men on Friday broke into the Cantonment Police Station and snatched the SLR rifle of a Punjab Police cop in Bathinda district, official sources said. It is learnt that the incident took place at around 3.30 am.

According to official sources, early in the morning today, unidentified armed men riding a Skoda car broke open the main gate of the Cantt police station and then snatched the SLR gun of the policeman on duty. After snatching the rifle of the cop, the assailants fled from the spot towards Bathinda city, sources said.

On getting the information, the Bathinda district police sealed the entry and exit points in the entire city even as a manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits. An official said that after fleeing with the cop's rifle, the assailants also broke a police barricade while trying to escape from the area. A police official said that the cops manning the checkpoint signaled the assailants in the car to stop for checking.

Howver, the assailants broke the police barricade and fled from the spot giving slip to the Punjab policemen. The incident of the rifle snatching has also been caught on camera. In the video, the assailants can be seen coming out of the car and barging into the Cantonment Police station and fleeing with the SLR rifle of the cop.

Following the rifle snatching incidnet Bathinda police has been put on high alert.