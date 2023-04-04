Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted two women involved in a same-sex relationship to live together while turning down their plea seeking the court's nod to allow them to get married citing that same-sex marriage is not legally valid in India.

The verdict came last week after the two petitioners told the High Court that they want to marry each other. According to their petitions, while the families of them have agreed to their relationship, the other is opposed and pleaded with the court to allow them to get married.

After hearing both petitions, the High Court said that even as it can allow them to live together in a live-in relationship but declined their plea for permission to get married by pointing out that same.

The two women, both residents of sector 56 of Chandigarh informed the High Court that there is a threat to their lives and were pleased that the court should ensure their security. The High Court then ordered the Chandigarh Police to provide security to the petitioners

The High Court said that it is the constitutional right of every Indian to be assured of security and hence it has ordered the police to provide security to the two women.

The Supreme Court in 2018 decriminalized same-sex relationships between adults stating that the criminalization of the same was unconstitutional. However, the Union Government has so far been opposing pleas seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriage. The Union Government also opposed the argument that pleas seeking legal recognition should be heard urgently stating no one was "dying" for not having a marriage certificate.