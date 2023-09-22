CANADA BASED RAPPER SHUBHNEET SINGH BREAKS SILENCE AFTER HIS STILL ROLLIN TOUR FOR INDIA CANCELLED

Chandigarh (Shubhneet Singh Controversy): Amid the diplomatic standoff between Canada and India, Punjabi-Canadian singer Shubhneet Singh aka Shubh whose Still Rollin Tour for India has been cancelled over his alleged support for Khalistan has issued a statement over the controversy. In a long post on Instagram, Shubhneet said, "As a young rapper-singer hailing from Punjab, it was my life's dream to put my music on an international dais.

But the recent happenings have tumbled my hard work and progress, and I wanted to say a few words to express my dismay and sorrow." The rapper said that he was “extremely disheartened by the cancellation of my tour in India”. “I was highly amped up and enthusiastic to perform in my country, in front of my people. The preparations were in full swing and I was practicing with my heart and soul for the last two months. And I was very excited, happy, and ready to perform. But I guess destiny had some other plans," he said in the post.

Shubhneet said his "ancestors and Gurus did not blink an eye" when it came to making sacrifices for the country's freedom. "India is MY country too. I was born here. It is the land of my GURUS and my ANCESTORS, who didn't even blink an eye to make sacrifices for the freedom of this land, for its glory, and for the family. And Punjab is my soul, Punjab is in my blood. Whatever I am today, I am because of being a Punjabi," he said.

The rapper's statement comes after ticket booking app BookMyShow on Wednesday said that Shubhneet's Still Rollin Tour for India stands cancelled. “To that end, BookMyShow has initiated a complete refund of the ticket amount for all consumers who had purchased tickets for the show. The refund will be reflected within 7-10 working days in the customer's source account of the original transaction,” the ticket booking app said in a post on X.

The app faced backlash after Shubhneet posted an alleged distorted map of India with the caption “Pray for Punjab”. But Shubhneet said that his intention to re-share that post on his story “was only to pray for Punjab as there were reports of power and internet outages across the state”. “There was no other thought behind it and it was certainly not my intention to offend anyone,” he said.