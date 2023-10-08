BSF RECOVERS PAK DRONE WITH PACKETS OF HEROIN OPIUM IN AMRITSAR

Amritsar: A Pakistani drone was recovered along with over six kg of heroin and opium by the security forces near International Border in Punjab's Amritsar last night.

Acting on a tip-off, the Border Security Forces (BSF) launched a search operation at Hardo Rattan village in Amritsar on Saturday evening. After a prolonged operation, at around 7:30 pm, the forces found a hexacopter drone and two packets of contraband items from a field in the outskirts of the village. One of the packets contained 6.3 kg of heroin while the other carried 60 gram of opium.

According to sources, the drone had reportedly entered the Indian territory from the Pakistan side. Based on specific information, a search operation was launched by the BSF. During the search operation, the drone and two packets of contraband items were recovered, an official said.

On Thursday, the BSF recovered a Pakistani drone from a field near Rasoolpur village in Tarn Taran district. The recovered drone was a China-made quadcopter of model DJI Matrice. BSF found the drone in a damaged condition.

Prior to this, another Pakistani drone was recovered from a paddy field near Dhaone Khurd village in Amritsar during a search operation. The BSF had got a tip-off and launched a search operation in the Dhaone Khurd village and the drone was found from the outskirts of the village.