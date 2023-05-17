BSF RECOVERS OVER 15 KG HEROIN DROPPED BY PAK DRONE IN PUNJABS AMRITSAR

Amritsar: In a major drug recovery, Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday claimed to have recovered 15.5 kg Heroin after intercepting a rogue Pakistani drone trying to enter the Indian airspace along the Indo-Pak border in Amritsar district of Punjab, an official said. A BSF spokesman said that a rogue drone from Pakistan violated Indian airspace and was intercepted by alert BSF troops in Amritsar who fired at the drone.

During the subsequent search operation, two big packets containing Heroin weighing approximately 15.5 kg were recovered near village Kakkar in District Amritsar, the BSF spokesman said. The recovery of heroin comes six days after the BSF troops of the Punjab frontier recovered a damaged drone that had intruded from Pakistan side near the International Boundary.

The drone was shot down earlier but could not be retrieved owing to have fallen in the Marshy area having high water levels. Cross-border drug smuggling has witnessed a sharp rise along the Indo-Pak border in recent weeks. On May 7, the Border Security Force recovered over one kg suspected heroin smuggled from across the border in Amritsar district of Punjab.

The recovery was made on the outskirts of Village Daoke in District Amritsar. A BSF spokesman said that the troops recovered one bag from the farming field containing four packets of suspected heroin weighing approximately 1.590 kg. The drug recovery came a week after the BSF foiled another cross-border drug smuggling bid by recovering nearly 2.5 kg heroin along the Indo-Pak border near Setha Wala village in Ferozepur District of Punjab.

The same day, the BSF recovered another heroin packet weighing around 1 kg heroin near the Border Fencing near Village Kilche in Ferozepur District.