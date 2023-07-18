Tarn Taran (Punjab): The Border Security Force on Tuesday recovered over two kg of heroin dropped by a Pakistani drone near the International Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, an official said. Troops near the border fence heard the sound of the drone dropping the consignment on the intervening night of July 17 and 18.

During a search operation on Tuesday morning, the BSF personnel recovered a packet of heroin, weighing 2.35 kg, from a field in village Kalsian Khurd, said the official.

BSF Punjab tweets, "During night hours, BSF troops heard a Pakistani drone, dropping narcotics in farming fields ahead of border fencing. During the search, a consignment (gross weight- appx 2.350Kg), containing suspected heroin, was recovered in Kalsian Khurd village of Tarn Taran district."