Amritsar (Punjab): The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered at least 885 grams of heroin concealed in two bottles and seized a motorcycle on Thursday. The BSF soldiers recovered the drug consignment along with the two-wheeler near the Indo-Pakistan border in Amritsar's Mode village, however, the man who came to receive the parcel managed to escape. Officials said that the recovered heroin is worth Rs 5.6 crore and a search to nab the accused is on.

Taking to Twitter, Border Security Force Punjab Frontier said, "On specific information, BSF troops recovered Appx 885gms of Heroin concealed in 2 plastic bottles & a motorcycle on noticing suspicious movement in Village-Mode, District." Sources said the BSF had received a tip-off regarding the smuggling of drugs from Pakistan. Acting on specific information regarding suspected movement, the BSF troops carried out search operations on the outskirts of Mode village along the Indo-Pakistan border and recovered the contraband. The bottles filled with heroin had hooks on their caps to attach them to a drone.

A man on a two-wheeler came to collect the narcotics consignment, however, he became alert upon seeing the BSF troops with the consignment. The man fled leaving his motorcycle on the spot. The BSF has seized the two-wheeler, sources added.

Earlier on Thursday, the BSF troops apprehended a Pakistani national while "inadvertently" crossing the International Border and entering into Indian territory in Khanpur village in Punjab's Fazilka district. Following the incident, the BSF approached Pakistan Rangers and lodged a strong protest on the matter.

During questioning, it came to the fore that the apprehended Pakistani national had crossed over to Indian territory inadvertently on July 26. "Nothing objectionable was recovered from him", a BSF statement informed. Later the apprehended national was handed over to Pakistan Rangers on humanitarian grounds, it added.