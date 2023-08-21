BSF PUNJAB POLICE FOIL MAJOR CROSS BORDER DRUG SMUGGLING BID IN FEROZEPUR TWO PAK SMUGGLERS HELD WITH 29 KG HEROIN

Chandgarh: In a major success against cross-border drug smuggling, joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police on Monday arrested two Pakistani drug smugglers and recovered over 29 kg heroin from their possession during a shootout in Ferozepur district. One of the two arrested Pakistani drug smugglers has been injured in the shootout and has been taken to the hospital.

“In a joint ops by BSF Punjab frontier and Punjab Police, 2 Pak smugglers were nabbed (1 got injured in BSF firing) and 26 packets (29.26 kg) of heroin were seized from Village GattiMatar, Ferozpur. Ops still on,” a spokesperson for the BSF Punjab Frontier wrote in a tweet on X (formerly known as Twitter). Divulging further details into the operation, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that the Border Security Force and Punjab Police have seized 26 packets (29.26 kg) of heroin and arrested two Pakistani nationals in a joint operation in an intelligence-led operation against cross-border drug smuggling networks.

The DGP also confirmed that one of the smugglers has been injured in the encounter with the security forces. A FIR has been registered at SSOC Fazilka, the DGP said adding that investigation is in progress to establish backward and forward linkages. It is learnt that the joint operation was launched by BSF and Punjab Police (CI Ferozepur) on the bank of river Sutlej near Gatti Mataur village.

Sources said that the jawans challenged the drug peddlers, but later sensing the danger, the jawans started firing at the smugglers, tp which the smugglers also fired back. Meanwhile, a smuggler was shot in the hand in the encounter. The BSF jawans and CI Ferozepur later arrested the two smugglers along with the consignment.

The injured trafficker was referred to the Civil Hospital for treatment.