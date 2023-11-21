BSF intercepts eight Pakistani drones in a week on Punjab frontier, 5 kg heroin recovered
Published: 27 minutes ago
Amritsar: In a major success against cross-border drug smuggling, the Punjab Frontier of the Border Security Force along with Punjab Police have recovered 565 grams of heroin from the border village Mode of Amritsar on Tuesday with the security forces seizing nearly 5 kg drone dropped heroin worth crores of rupees smuggled from across the border, officials said.
𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐁𝐒𝐅— BSF PUNJAB FRONTIER (@BSF_Punjab) November 21, 2023
In a search operation, based on specific input about drone intrusion, @BSF_Punjab troops seized 565 gms of heroin from the outskirts of the village - Mode, District - Amritsar.
The troops… pic.twitter.com/b5n0Nv5347
In a post on X, a spokesperson for the Punjan Frontier of the BSF said, “In a search operation, based on specific input about drone intrusion, BSF Punjab troops seized 565 gms of heroin from the outskirts of the village Mode, District Amritsar. The troops swiftly responded to the drone intrusion, which dropped the contraband before returning back to Pakistan.
Alert BSF troops successfully thwarted yet another attempt by Pakistani smugglers to smuggle drugs into Indian territory”. Sources said that the value of the seized heroin was worth around Rs 3.5 crore in the international market. A search operation has been started in the area to nab the fleeing smugglers. The recovery of the heroin comes a day when the security forces claimed to have recovered a Chinese made Pakistani drone at Village Mehdipur in District Tarn Taran.
🚨🚨🚨— BSF PUNJAB FRONTIER (@BSF_Punjab) November 20, 2023
𝐏𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐁𝐒𝐅 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐮𝐧𝐣𝐚𝐛 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞
On specific intelligence input, @BSF_Punjab and @PunjabPoliceInd launched a joint search operation and recovered a Pakistani drone (QUADCOPTER - DJI matrice 300 RTK - MADE IN… pic.twitter.com/nPzFDa1OFU
“On specific intelligence input, BSF Punjab and Punjab Police aunched a joint search operation and recovered a Pakistani drone (QUADCOPTER - DJI matrice 300 RTK - MADE IN CHINA) used for cross-border smuggling, from Village - Mehdipur, District - Tarn Taran, Punjab,” the BSF said. On Monday, the BSF said that over the last seven days, the alert troops of BSF Punjab intercepted and recovered eight Pakistani drones engaged in smuggling narcotics into India.
𝐄𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐏𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐁𝐒𝐅 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤— BSF PUNJAB FRONTIER (@BSF_Punjab) November 20, 2023
Over the last seven days, the Alert troops of @BSF_Punjab intercepted and recovered eight #Pakistani drones engaged in smuggling narcotics into #India. Along with it, #BSF… pic.twitter.com/gXqMq9MPR0
Along with it, the BSF successfully seized nearly 5 kg heroin and apprehended two smugglers, it added. “Notably, all the intercepted drones are made in China and were used to carry out cross-border smuggling,” said a spokesperson. On Nov 19, a BSF spokesperson said that On receiving specific input, alert BSF troops launched a search operation and recovered 2 kg heroin wrapped with yellow adhesive tape that was dropped by Pakistani drone from Village Chak Bhange Wala, District Ferozepur, Punjab.