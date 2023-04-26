BSF FIRES ON PAKISTANI DRONE IN AMRITSAR SECTOR

Amritsar: The Border Security Force (BSF) Punjab Frontier fired upon a drone entering from Pakistan in the Amritsar sector in the early hours of Wednesday. The drone returned to the Pakistani side after being shot at, BSF officials said.

"A rogue drone entering from Pakistan side was intercepted with firing by alert BSF troops in Amritsar Sector. On being fired, the drone returned back to Pakistan side. Search operation underway. More details follow," the BSF Punjab Frontier tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

Earlier last week, the Amritsar rural police and the BSF seized two kg of heroin and a drone from the Bachiwind village in Amritsar's border area. The drone was spotted by a farmer while working on the field. He immediately informed the police, who in turn intimated the BSF officials. After getting information, BSF officials recovered the drone and started an investigation. According to police sources, a case was filed at Lopoke police station and the matter is being investigated.

A few days back, another drone that seemed to be manufactured in China was found at Mahwa village in Amritsar. The police had initiated an inquiry into the matter. Earlier last month, the BSF had shot down a drone at Bachiwind village in the India-Pakistan border. It also recovered heroin during the search operation. The troops had immediately shot down the intruding drone when it heard the buzzing sound. A packet consisting three pouches of heroin weighing 3.2 kg, an iron ring and a luminous strip were recovered during the search operation.