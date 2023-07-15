BSF ARRESTS PAKISTANI NATIONAL CROSSING INTERNATIONAL BORDER INADVERTENTLY IN PUNJAB

Amritsar: A Pakistani national was arrested by the BSF on Friday near Kamirpura village in the Amritsar district of Punjab. It is alleged that the Pakistani citizen mistakenly crossed the international border and entered Indian territory. "On Friday (July 14), a Pakistani national was caught near the border fencing by BSF personnel deputed at the spot. He crossed the international border and entered Indian territory near Kamirpura village in Amritsar district. Later, he was handed over to Pakistan Rangers in Gurdaspur sector," said an official from the BSF.

During the course of the interrogation, the captured Pakistani national told BSF that he entered Indian territory unknowingly. Nothing objectionable was recovered from him, said the official. The BSF contacted the Pakistan Rangers and raised an objection over the incident. In a similar incident on April 14 around 7 pm, a Pakistani citizen was caught crossing the border unintentionally. He was handed over to Pakistan Rangers on humanitarian grounds. The BSF officials said that they adopt a humane approach for those crossing the international border unknowingly.

Earlier in June this year, the BSF had arrested a Pakistani national while he was crossing the India-Pakistan border illegally in Punjab's Ferozepur district. According to BSF's Punjab Frontier Public Relations Officer (PRO), the Pakistani national was caught by BSF personnel when he was crossing the international border near Hazara Singh Wala village in Ferozepur district.

"During the investigation, it was found that the arrested Pakistani national had entered Indian territory unknowingly. Nothing objectionable item was recovered from his possession. Following this, BSF contacted Pakistan Rangers and raised a protest over the incident. Subsequently, on June 27, at 5:10 PM, the arrested Pakistani national was handed over to the Pakistan Rangers on humanitarian grounds," the PRO added.

