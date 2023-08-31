Amritsar (Punjab): In a joint operation conducted by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab police, 2.630 kg of heroin contained in five small bottles and wrapped in a plastic bag, was recovered on Thursday. The consignment of drugs dropped by a Pakistani drone was recovered at Ranian village in the Amritsar district of the state.

Acting on a tip-off that a Pakistani drone had entered the Indian territory, the joint team of BSF and Punjab police conducted a search operation at Ranian village and was successful in impounding the consignment. The value of the seized drug in the international market was stated to be around Rs 17.50 crore.

After the recovery of the contraband, the BSF officials sealed the consignment and sent it to a laboratory for forensic testing. About the seizure, the BSF also shared the information on the social media platform. Based on intelligence inputs, BSF personnel carried out a search operation and was successful in recovering five plastic bottles containing suspected narcotics substance dropped by a Pakistani drone at Ranias village of Amritsar.

Sharing information on X (formerly Twitter) BSF Punjab Frontiers said, "On specific intelligence input, @BSF_Punjabtroops recovered 05 plastic bottles filled with suspected heroin (Appx 2.630 Kgs) dropped by a Pakistani drone near Village - Ranian, District- Amritsar, Punjab."

In a separate incident, a drug consignment buried underneath the soil was found in Gurdaspur. It was the BSF's second major achievement in quick succession. A search was conducted at a village in the Kamalpura area in the Gurdaspur district close to international borders. The BSF soldiers were successful in recovering the drugs buried under the soil near the barbed fencing on the borders. The consignment was hidden in a battery containing six packets of heroin and a small packet of 70 gram of opium were found.

