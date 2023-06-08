Amritsar (Punjab): The Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police on Wednesday night recovered a Pakistani drone along the International Border (IB) near the Bhaini Rajputana village of Amritsar district in Punjab. "On Wednesday, June 7, at around 9.10 PM, the deployed troops of the BSF heard a mild buzzing sound of a suspected drone near Bhaini Rajputana village of Amritsar district. As per the laid down drill, the BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone,” said a statement issued by the BSF.

According to the statement, the depth-deployed police naka party also joined the BSF, and a joint search was launched in the area. During the search, a drone in broken condition was recovered from the farming field adjacent to the Rajatal-Bharopal-Daoke Tri junction, on the outskirts of the Bhaini Rajputana village.

It also said that the recovered drone is a Quadcopter of model DJI Matrice 300RTK series. The BSF also said that yet another "Pakistani drone" was brought down by alert BSF troops in the Amritsar sector.

Meanwhile, on Monday, June 5, a Pakistani drone carrying narcotics across the Attari-Wagah border was shot down by troops of the Border Security Force (BSF). According to official sources, the unmanned aerial vehicle was intercepted and shot down by BSF personnel after it violated Indian airspace. A consignment of suspected narcotics was recovered after the drone was shot down. Officials said that the gross weight of the recovered consignment of suspected narcotics was approximately 3.2 kg.

In the last week, the BSF and Punjab Police in a joint operation had recovered a huge consignment of narcotics dropped by Pakistani drones from the Amritsar district in Punjab.

