Chandigarh : Member of Parliament from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol has announced that he will not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. After the film 'Gadar-2' became a hit at the box office, Sunny Deol has made up his mind to leave politics and work as a film actor. He has announced in an interview that he does not want to contest the 2024 elections.

When Sunny Deol, the famous hero of Hindi films, started his political career and entered the election field from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency in 2019, his fans worked for his victory enthusiastically. There were high expectations that like Vinod Khanna, he would do something different for the development of the constituency.

Sunny Deol made big promises to the people of the Lok Sabha constituency during the 2019 election campaign. That is why the voters of Gurdaspur gave him a huge lead of 84,000. But later, criticism started that Sunny Deol was far from fulfilling the promises made during the elections. There was discontent among the voters that he did not come to the constituency for almost 4 years and was absent from the Lok Sabha session even though people expected him to raise the problems of the constituency in the House.

Amarjot Singh, a young man from Gurdaspur and Inderpal Singh Bains, a farmer leader, had openly made comments against Sunny Deol and several times posted posters of Sunny Deol missing in the city. Amidst this, MP Sunny Deol had written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla demanding to withdraw all government facilities including his official residence and stop his salary and government allowances. He said that now he will not contest any election next time and that he will remain only as an actor, saying "You can do only one job at a time".

"When I entered politics, I thought such things would happen, but I can do those things as an actor. Because people are giving a lot of love. When things don't look right, I feel like going elsewhere. Now I will not contest any election in 2024. My identity as an actor will remain. I will continue to serve the country in the same way. I am sure that as an actor I can serve the youth and the country better," Sunny Deol said.

He said that politics does not suit his family - first it was Pitta (Dharmendra) and now it is me. Sunny Deol said that if the BJP asks him to contest the 2024 elections, he will refuse.