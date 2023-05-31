BLOW TO SFJ AS KHALISTANI REFERENDUM PROGRAM IN AUSTRALIAS SYDNEY CANCELED

Chandigarh Desk: A Khalistani 'referendum' program proposed by the radical Sikh outfit 'Sikhs for Justice' (SFJ) in Australia's Sydney on Sunday has been canceled following complaint by the NRI community, sources said. It is learnt that the programme was scheduled by the SFJ on June 4 at the Sydney Masonic Centre.

However the local NRI community complained to the local authorities about the programme while demanding its cancellation. Local reports said that ever since the schedule of the program started doing the rounds, the NRIs lodged a formal complaint demanding cancellation of the program. Reports stated that one Dharmendra Yadav had complained about the glorification of people involved in terrorist activities in the posters and banners by the Sikhs for Justice's campaign programme.

He said that banners with anti-Hindu slogans were being pasted for the last five days. Following the complaint, the bookings for the program were canceled on the direction by the security agencies. It is worth mentioning that this is the second time that such a program planned by the Khalistani elements has been canceled in the country.

A similar event was canceled in Sydney on May 12. Sources said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of Khalistani protests with the Prime Minister of Australia during his recent visit to Australia. According to Australian media reports, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has assured his Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi that his government will take strong action against extremist elements who seek to undermine the strong and deep ties between the two countries.

The cancellation of the Sydney Masonic Center (SMC) program has come as a major setback for the radical Sikh outfit Sikhs for Justice which was banking on the program to project it as morale boosting event for its ideology. A spokesperson for the Sydney Masonic Center said that they “could not understand the nature of this Khalistan event at the time of booking”.

“After much deliberation it was decided that the Sydney Masonic Center did not want to be part of any event that could potentially cause harm to the community,” he said.