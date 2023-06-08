BLAST IN WAREHOUSE NEAR LUDHIANA DISTRICT COURT BRINGS BACK MEMORIES OF PAST HORROR ONE HURT

Ludhiana: Panic spread at the old warehouse of the Ludhiana Court on Thursday morning after an explosion sound reverberated across the spot and its vicinity.

Soon an anti-bomb squad has been sent to the spot and the goods godown was thoroughly searched. Later it was found that the small-scale explosion occurred due to the bursting of a bottle. A sanitation worker was injured in the explosion after broken pieces of a bottle hit him. He was rushed to hospital. Senior police officer Jagroop Kaur Bath said cops are trying to investigate the cause of the blast. At the same time, he said that an anti-bomb squad of the police conducted a search in the area. "Though initially everyone feared something of big scale, but later we came to know that it was a minor one. It should not be linked to any major incident and no kind of rumour should be spread," he said.

Jagroop Kaur Bath said that the godown is being vacated by cops. Under the impact of the explosion that took place this morning, the window glasses of the goods warehouse were broken and smoke was also seen billowing out. The goods warehouse is very old and most of the records of the court are kept here. After the construction of the new building, the documents are also kept there. Anti-sabotage teams have reached and checked the godown. In December 2021, there was a big explosion inside the court station in which many people were injured and the person who had planted the human bomb also died. The NIA is currently investigating the case.