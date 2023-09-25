Chandigarh: A day after Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann wrote to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit to release the withheld Rural Development Fund (RDF), the state BJP unit released a poster slamming the AAP government for registering a debt of Rs 50,000 crore in its current tenure.

On Sunday, Mann wrote a letter to the Governor requesting the Center to release Rs 5637 crore RFD to Punjab. In the letter, the chief minister mentioned that a debt amounting to Rs 50,000 crore has been incurred by the current government.

In response to the letter, Purohit said that the Punjab government should cite a reason for the debt and also give a detailed account as to where the money has been spent. The Governor stated that he will be able to raise the issue of RDF with the Centre in a proper manner only after getting this information because it is necessary to ensure that the public money is being spent well.

The Punjab BJP has taken up the debt figure quoted by the state government to launch an attack on Mann. In the poster, Mann is seen in the costume of a Mughal emperor titled as 'Badshah-e-Barbadi'. It has been asked as to who is responsible for the debt incurred by Punjab and stated that it is a result of the AAP government's poor performance.

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar said that Mann's letter has revealed the government's hypocrisy. "The Punjab government, which says that it has no dearth of money, is borrowing Rs 100 crore every day. Who will give an account of the Rs 50,000 crore?" Jakhar asked.