Chandigarh: The head of banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFI) and Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannu, who has been accused of spewing venom and threatening India has recently released a pre-recorded voice message threatening to target the newly constructed Paliament building. The message was shared by BJP spokesperson RP Singh on X.

Pannu has issued similar threats from foreign countries in the past. In the recent voice message, Pannu states that Khalistani supporters have reached Delhi and will target the new Parliament building very soon. Sharing the message on X, Singh urged Giani Raghbir Singh, Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib to issue a 'hukamnama' against Pannu. Singh said that Punjab has already witnessed massacre of Sikhs due to people like Pannu and so Jathedar should take steps to stop the Khalistani leader.

He said that Pannu is defaming the community by associating it with Khalistan. Pannu is not a true Sikh and is only poisoning the society by threatening Hindus, he alleged adding that 35,000 Sikhs died in Punjab and Delhi during the 80s and 90s due to Khalistan. He urged Jathedar to announce 'tankha' (religious punishment) on Pannu as soon as possible.

"Honorable Jathedar Shri Akal Takht Sahib, when will you issue orders against the hypocritical, degenerate, mad Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, who is defaming Sikhism by associating the name of Khalistan with Sikhs. The one who is neither a true Sikh nor follows learned conduct, is only working to poison the society by threatening Hindus in the name of Khalistan. Jathedar Saheb, due to Khalistan, in the 80s and 90s we lost the lives of 35 thousand Sikhs in Punjab and Delhi. We do not want to suffer again in the 80's and 90's due to the madness of these madmen... That is why I humbly request you to declare this person a 'Tankahiya' as soon as possible," he posted.