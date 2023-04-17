Amritsar Punjab Punjab Bhartiya Janata Party BJP SC Morcha State General Secretary Balwinder Gill was shot at by some unidentified persons at his residence on Sunday night The incident took place in Jandiala Guru in Amritsar and the BJP leader suffered bullet injuries to his jaw Doctors treating the injured BJP leader has declared his condition as criticalAccording to official sources the armed bike borne miscreants entered Balwinder Gill s residence and opened fire at him at around 9 pm Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Satinder Singh and Superintendent of Police SP Jugraj Singh rushed to the spot and conducted spot investigations A bullet has pierced Gill s jaw police said Police said that the Gills was at his home on Sunday when a duo came knocking on his door As Gill s daughter opened the door the duo pretended that they need an urgent audience with Gill The unsuspecting daughter called Gills as requested by the duo As soon as Gill emerged the assailants opened fire at pointblank rangeThe shot was fired in Gill s mouth and both the suspects managed to flee from the spot Gill was rushed to a hospital in the vicinity and was later shifted to a specialty hospital for further case Police quoting the doctors treating the BJP leader said the health condition is critical A case has been registered by the police who have launched a manhunt to nab the assailants The police are also scanning the CCTV footage in the locality and the adjacent areas to ascertain the identity of the attackers Also read Dalit Sena leader shot dead in Bihar s Vaishali triggering protest mob goes on rampageDeep Kumar Mana former president of BJP rural Bad elements of the society who want to destroy the peace and harmony of the state carried out this incident Gill is under the doctor s observation The bullet hit Gill s jaw due to which his teeth fell off We demand strict action against the accused The police have started an investigation into the case