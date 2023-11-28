BHARATIYA KISAN UNION ENDS THREE DAY PROTEST IN PANCHKULA ANNOUNCES FUTURE PLANS

Chandigarh (Punjab): The three-day protest staged by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) in Panchkula concluded following a meeting with Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, prompting the farmers to disperse from the protest site and head back to their homes. As they departed, the United Kisan Morcha revealed plans for a significant gathering scheduled to be held in Hisar on December 11 where crucial decisions, including the possibility of a march towards Delhi, are expected to be discussed.

The decision to conclude the protest was announced after a 21-member delegation, representing farmers and labourers, met Governor Bandaru Dattatreya. Ratnaman Singh, State President of BKU, highlighted the positive reception by the Governor, assuring them that their demands would be communicated to the Central Government.

Expressing their sentiments, farmer leader Suresh Kauth warned the existing government, emphasising that the country belongs to everyone, demanding the acceptance of their demands to ensure the welfare of farmers. He stressed that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) is essential, guaranteeing farmers' income and stability.

Ratnaman Singh outlined their core demands, emphasising the need for legislation to secure MSP-based procurement, seeking justice in the Lakhimpur Kheri case, and the release of detained farmers. However, he highlighted the exclusion of farmer leaders from the MSP Committee discussions as a point of contention.

Adding zeal to the protest, Rakesh Tikait, a prominent farmer leader, reiterated the significance of their movement, asserting that the three-day Mahapadav aimed to keep the public engaged in protest and highlighted the necessity for a larger movement in the future.