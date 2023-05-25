Chandigarh (Punjab): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday gave a deadline and an ultimatum to his predecessor Charanjit Singh Channi to share all details about "his nephew seeking bribe" from a sportsperson in lieu of a government job, failing which the information would be made public.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during an address in Dirba on Monday had leveled serious allegations against Channi, who had replaced Amrinder Singh at the top post. The current Chief Minister alleged that Channi's nephew had asked for Rs two crore bribe from a sportsperson in lieu of a government job. Mann once again leveled the allegations against Channi at a function in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

"Honorable Charanjit Channi, respectfully send me all the information about your nephew asking for bribe from the sportsperson in exchange of job by May 31 at 2 pm. If you don't do, I will release the name and photo of your nephew and the meeting place of the sportsperson with your nephew to Punjabis," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

Mann had alleged that the deal to give an employment to the sportsperson was fixed with former Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh. But after Channi became the Chief Minister, the concerned sportsperson approached him, who in turn sent him to his nephew.

Channi has termed all the allegations leveled against him as baseless. On Tuesday, Channi had claimed that no relative of his sought any bribe to provide jobs.