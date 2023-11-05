Cuttack: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has ordered a stay on the Odisha State Bar Council elections. All the 25 newly elected members of the State Bar Council were scheduled to elect their chairman and a BCI representative on Sunday. "The scheduled election of the council by its members to elect their representative to the BCI and other office bearers has been stayed by an order of the Bar Council of India," said State Bar Council secretary Jajati Samantsinghar here on Saturday.

BCI Chairman Manan Kumar stayed the elections of the State Bar Council after he received a formal complaint alleging that unethical and unfair practices have been employed to influence the outcome of Sunday's election, he said. The BCI chairman in his order has clarified that he was "compelled to stay the election in order to maintain the integrity of the electoral process and to facilitate a thorough and impartial inquiry into the allegations of unethical practices".

"It has come to my attention that cash payments, hotel bookings, inducements such as liquor and other incentives have been utilized to manipulate the voting behaviour of the eligible voters," said the BCI chairman in his letter to the State Bar Council secretary.