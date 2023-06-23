Chandigarh: Statements made by former Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh on the day when he stepped down has triggered controversy. Balwant Singh Rajoana, who is lodged in Patiala's Central Jail for the last 26 years, on Friday condemned Giani Harpreet Singh's remarks and called him a "traitor".

Rajoana's sister Kamaldeep Kaur has posted a reaction written by Rajoana and shared a video clip of Giani Harpreet Singh, in which he is saying that "Delhi is our friend" and that "why should we be afraid". Rajoana is facing death sentence for former chief minister Beant Singh's assasination.

The post states that the Rajoana family has been hurt by the statement of the former Jathedar. He has said that those who are friends with Delhi can be considered as guardians of sectarian interests only if the justice of 1984 had been met. Rajaona pointed out that when the Centre's notification to release Bandi Singhs were to be implemented on the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Giani Harpreet Singh had boycotted the event and had instead attended the engagement party of actor Parineeta Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chandra. He asked as to what purpose was served by attending such events when justice is not sought from the government. The former Jathedar's association with Delhi seems as a betrayal of the sect, he added.

Rajoana's sister's post further states that Giani Harpreet Singh served as Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib for five years but never talked about Panth or spoke about the Bandi Singhs. The former Jathedar could not also stop the Dera chief from being given parole despite Akal Takht Sahib issuing an order in this regard, the post read.

In the post, Rajaona questioned that if they are friends with Delhi, then what good have they done for the nation.