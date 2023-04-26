Hyderabad: When alive Parkash Singh Badal stood tall among his peers. In death, he has left big shoes hard to fill.

A mass leader, who was known for his grassroots connect despite his stature, Badal's down-to-earth nature endeared him to one and all. He used every opportunity to make himself a mass leader rooted to the ground. There was something interesting in the way he wanted to project himself in front of his own men.

From Parkash Singh Dhillon, he became Parkash Singh Badal after winning the Sarpanch election. After winning the first election, he added the name of the village to his name in his trademark style.

Badal had even a big fan in Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose public display of respect for the patriarch is well-known. Modi's seeking blessings by touching Badal's feet has often become a toast of the media.

A veteran in politics for 75 years, Badal never ceased to amaze his friends and foes. The charismatic politician, a five-time Chief Minister of Punjab, became the Sarpanch of village 'Badal' when he was 20 years old.

Soon he became the president of the Long Block Committee and attached 'Lambi' to his name. He represented Lambi in the Punjab assembly 10 times from 1957 to 2017. Finally, he lost the election at the age of 94.

He was the youngest ever politician to become the chief minister and played the longest innings on the throne. He has the distinction of being the youngest chief minister, who became the oldest politician to quit the scene.

Parkash Singh Badal became the Chief Minister of Punjab for the first time in March 1970. He was the youngest Chief Minister at that time, helming the post at the age of 43. In 1970, he led the BJP-Akali Dal government for almost a quarter of a year. At the age of 94, he contested the 2022 assembly elections.

After the defeat, he quit electoral politics. It was a coincidence that Badal who wanted to pursue a career as a doctor entered politics.

Born to Jat parents on 8 December 1927 at Abul Khurana, a small village in Muktsar, studied medicine for one year. He completed class 10 from Manohar Lal Memorial High School, Lahore. Badal started his college education at Sikh College, Lahore, but later obtained his graduation degree from Foreman Christian College.

In 1959, he married Surinder Kaur who died of cancer in 2011. After his wife's death, Badal espoused the cause of relieving cancer patients in his own way. He took special care of cancer patients and arranged for their treatment with advanced measures. Cancer patients were examined from house to house. His initiative as a chief minister saw the fast treatment of cancer patients in government hospitals. Special financial assistance was announced for patients from Chief Minister;'s Relief Fund.

Badal is survived by his son Sukhbir Singh Badal and daughter Praneet Kaur. Daughter-in-law Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who is an MP.