Chandigarh Punjab Avtar Singh Khanda the handler of an arrested Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh died in a London hospital on Thursday Khanda had insulted the Tricolor at the Indian Embassy in the United KingdomAccording to sources in the knowhow Avtar Singh Khanda in his thirties was suffering from firststage blood cancer He was admitted to a hospital in Birmingham where he was put on life support However Khanda died on Thursday Also read No Khalistani wave in Punjab Amit Shah praises good work of State governmentAvtar Singh Khanda was the head of the London unit of the Khalistan Liberation Force KLF Son of KLF terrorist Kulwant Singh Khukhrana Avtar Singh Khanda had become very active in the United Kingdom Khanda who became the loudest voice of Khalistan in the United Kingdom had even tried to unite the banned organisations that raised their voice for KhalistanThe National Investigation Agency NIA had identified Khanda along with three other separatists as the principal accused of dishonouring the Indian flag at the Indian High Commission in London during a protest on March 19 Khanda was also accused of training Sikh youths on how to make live bombs and handling of IEDs In the recent investigation by the NIA it emerged that Khanda was the handler of Amritpal Singh Khanda had been guarding Amritpal Singh for 37 days when the Punjab Police started action against him Security agencies also believed that Avtar Singh Khanda was close to top Khalistani leaders Jagtar Singh Tara and Paramjit Singh Pamma Also read NIA raids 10 places in Punjab Haryana in case against Khalistan Tiger Force