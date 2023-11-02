AS THE FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS APPROACHES IT WILL BE A MUTE DIWALI IN THESE PUNJAB VILLAGES

Bathinda: While the entire country is bracing for Diwali, the festival of lights by bursting firecrackers and lighting diyas (oil lamps), three villages in Punjab's Bathinda celebrate a rather mute Diwali owing to their proximity an army cantonment and an ammunition depot. In the villages of Phoos Mandi, Bhagu and Gulabgarh near Bathinda in Punjab, there are strict directions by the administration against fireworks and stubble burning.

The people of the villages said that Diwali has not been celebrated in the area for the last five decades. “When children insist on bursting firecrackers on Diwali, they are sent to their maternal house or aunt, if any person bursts firecrackers or sets fire to stubble against the administrative instructions, legal action will be taken against him by the district administration,” a local said.

The villagers said that the military cantonment was built at Bathinda in 1976, while the land of their village as well as the villages of Bhagu Gulabgarh and Bhucho were also acquired during the construction of the cantonment. The villagers complained that due to the presence of an ammunition depot in the army cantonment near Phoos Mandi village, sometimes during the destruction of expired ammunition, its fragments fell into the village, due to which the property was sometimes damaged, but the administration did not take any action.

Any kind of new construction has been banned in the area. “If any person of the village tries to water his field or make tea in the field at night, the army immediately arrives and inquires and also reprimands him not to set fire in this area,” said a villager. The villagers said that the problems are compounded especially during the festival of Diwali and during the paddy season when the surveillance gets stricter.

Due to the proximity of the army cantonment and the ammunition depot, they can neither celebrate Diwali nor burn stubble, they said. The villagers said that due to the proximity of the army cantonment and the depot coupled with lack of road connectivity, the land rates in their village have been hit. Relatives also shy away from visiting their villages during festivals because due to the strict instructions of the administration against firecrackers on Diwali in these villages.