Amritsar:In a significant stride toward revolutionizing the education landscape in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal joined hands to inaugurate the much-anticipated School of Eminence in Chheharta, Amritsar, on September 13. This collaborative venture between the Punjab government and the Aam Aadmi Party aims to bridge the gap between government and private educational institutions, promising a brighter future for the state's students.

The School of Eminence stands as a shining beacon of the commitment to provide government school students with top-tier amenities akin to those available in private institutions, all without burdening students or their families with financial obligations. The inauguration ceremony was a vibrant celebration of Punjab's rich cultural heritage, with students proudly showcasing their state's diverse traditions.

This ambitious project, a brainchild of Punjab's dynamic leadership, promises to bring government education on par with its private counterparts. The school is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including government-provided buses for easy commute, technologically advanced smart classrooms, and comprehensive CCTV surveillance to ensure the safety and security of students.

Punjab Minister of Power, Harbhajan Singh, lauded this groundbreaking initiative, emphasizing its potential to elevate the quality of education across the state. He stated, "With the launch of this scheme, children in 117 assembly constituencies of Punjab will gain access to world-class educational facilities. Our commitment is to establish branches of the School of Eminence in every constituency of Punjab, ensuring equitable access to quality education for all." Singh expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for championing the cause of government school students and making quality education an achievable dream.

