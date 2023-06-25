Amritsar (Punjab) : This morning, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pandey Sachkhand arrived at Sri Harmandir Sahib to pay obeisance. The Army Chief along with his family members prayed for the good of Matha and Sarbat in the Guru Ghar. He also recited divine verses and circumambulated Shri Harmandir Sahib with his family.

The Army Chief prayed and bowed at Sachkhand Sri Darbar Sahib. After that, he bowed down at Sri Akal Takht Sahib and recited the holy Gurbani kirtan. On this occasion, the Shiromani Gurudwara Prabhandhak Committee (SGPC) honoured General Pandey and his family. Several issues were discussed by the SGPC members with the Army Chief on this occasion. Meanwhile, while talking to the media, General Pandey said that coming here today had given him a lot of happiness and spiritual fulfilment.

SGPC member Bhagwant Singh Sialka, while talking to reporters, said that today the Army Chief along with his family has come to pay obeisance at the centre of spirituality and he was honoured by them. Sialka said that they had raised with the Army Chief about the need for better arrangements at Gurdwara Sahibs in the Army Cantonments.

Sialka said that there were many Gurdwaras in the Army Cantonments, in which the arrangements were not proper, those arrangements should be corrected by the SGPC so that the Sikh army youths can go to their religious places and pray. Sialka said that every religion has its own morals and the scriptures of every religion are worthy of respect, while Guru Granth Sahib has been the epitome of awakening.

On the occasion of paying obeisance, Shiromani Committee Deputy Secretary S. Shahbaz Singh and Information Officer S Amritpal Singh informed General Pandey about Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib's etiquette, Sikh traditions and the history of the shrines located here. The army chief was honoured and given Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib model and religious books.

General Manoj Pandey recorded his feelings on the occasion of prostration at Sachkhand Sri Harimandar. In the visitors' book, he wrote, "Had the privilege of prostrating at Sri Harimandar Sahib and receiving God's blessings. We pray to God to bless all the ranks of the Indian Army with good health and happiness