Amritsar A youth from Amritsar who had gone to Canada in search of job died under mysterious circumstances His friends informed the family about the death Deceased Taranveer Singh s friend told the family that when he did not wake up in the morning they opened his room and found him lying in an unconscious state They then called an ambulance and took him to the hospital where doctors declared him dead The news of his sudden death has left his family in grief The health condition of Taranveer s mother has deteriorated after hearing about her son s death The family has urged the Indian government to bring back the body to India Taranveer a resident of Amritsar s Chheharta went to Canada to pursue a course in January 2021 and then joined a company there Rajwant Singh Taranveer s father said his son lived in a rented apartment with his friend s son who called him up and informed about the death Rajwant said he did not suspect anyone in this connection Taranveer had a very good relation with all his friends and collegaues We are unable to understand what exactly happened to him he said The family has also spoken to some of Taranveer s colleagues who too could not tell as to what could have happened We want the government to bring back my son s body to India said Rajwant He has also appealed to the government to create more employment opportunities in Punjab so that youths would no longer have to go to foreign countries in search of jobs Also Read Canada Some Indian students threatened with deportation for submitting fraudulent admission lettersRajwant said that he has spoken to the Canadian police over phone in connection with his son s death The police officials have said that the body will be handed over to whoever is named as the heir after conducting the postmortem Also he said he was in constant touch with Taranveer s friends