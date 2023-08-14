AMRITSAR TERRORIST CONSPIRACY FOILED AHEAD OF I DAY BY NIA AND PUNJAB POLICE

Chandigarh: A potential large-scale disruption of peace during Independence Day celebrations in Amritsar has been revealed in a joint operation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Punjab police on Monday, the police said. Gaurav Yadav, Director General of Punjab Police, took to Twitter and said, "In a major breakthrough, the Punjab police, in coordination with a central agency, successfully dismantled a terrorist network aiming to disrupt peace and harmony within the state. The nefarious plans have been foiled. Five operatives affiliated with Harvinder Rinda based in Pakistan and Goldie Brar based in the US, have been apprehended, along with the seizure of weaponry, as part of a counter-intelligence operation."

Yadav informed that with Independence Day 2023 on the horizon, the Punjab police launched an operation to ensure security. These terrorists were allegedly planning to create violence in the state to disrupt the harmony in Punjab. Early investigations also revealed financial assistance flowing in from the US, apart from arms shipments. Notably, two foreign handguns were recovered from the apprehended individuals. An ongoing comprehensive investigation is underway to unveil the entirety of the terrorist network. An FIR has been registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by the Special Security and Operations Cell (SSOC) in Amritsar.

It has emerged that the apprehended suspects were closely linked to Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Rinda and internationally wanted criminal Goldie Brar. The police anticipate significant revelations to emerge during the interrogation of the detainees.

