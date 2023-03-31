Ludhiana(Punjab): A close aide of Waris Punjab De leader Amritpal Singh, Joga Singh, was apprehended by the Punjab police on Friday. Though Punjab police is yet to officially announce the detention of the aide of this high profile fugitive but highly placed sources in the department claimed that the detention of the Jga can become a major breakthrough for the police in their fortnight effort to the reach the radical Khalistani preacher.

Giving details, sources in the police said that the Joga was intercepted Ludhiana at a mobile phone shop. “Police were tracking his signals for long and that helped the police to zero in on the man. Interestingly enough police came to know that Joga was using his phone to mislead the police. When he went to a mobile shop to keep the phone running he was intercepted,” a senior police officer closely related to the investigation said.

"The arrest can be a major breakthrough in the investigation and we are hopeful that we can mine out lot of information about the fugitive from this man,” the officer added.

The police had been searching for Amritpal Singh since March 18, but he remained untraceable until now. On Monday, an image of him along with his close aide Papalpreet Singh went viral on social media. The radical preacher had been moving around in disguise in New Delhi and Punjab, as seen on CCTV cameras installed on the roadside.

On Thursday, Amritpal Singh shared a video stating that he was not a fugitive and would soon appear before the world. A day earlier, he had shared another video urging the Sikh Sangat to unite if they want to save Punjab. In the video, he claimed that he was in good health and that nothing could harm him.

Meanwhile, the police had arrested another close associate of Amritpal Singh, Daljit Kalsi, from Gurugram on Thursday. Kalsi, who used to work in modelling and films in Punjab earlier, had been living in Punjab and was Amritpal's closest aide.

The police had launched a massive manhunt for Amritpal Singh, who is accused of sedition and promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, and language. He had been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. The police are investigating the case and hope to apprehend Amritpal soon.