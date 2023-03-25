Patiala: CCTV footage and photographs have revealed that Khalistan sympathiser and chief of Waris Punjab De was roaming about in disguise on the streets on Punjab's Patiala and Ludhiana between March 18 and 20 while Punjab police had launched a manhunt for the fugitive leader and his associates. Two of Amritpal's associates, named Papalpreet Singh and Baljit Kaur, helped him to escape from the state.

A CCTV footage of March 18 showed Amritpal and Papalpreet on a road in Ludhiana. He was seen wearing a pink turban. It was learnt that Amritpal took a lift from a scooty driver in Phillaur and reached Ladoval. Then, Amritpal took an autorickshaw from Ladowal to Jalandhar Bypass, from where he reached Sherpur Chowk in another auto. The entire journey was been recorded in various CCTV cameras of those areas. Apart from Papalpreet and Baljit, another person was seen with Amritpal but he could not be identified till now. A CCTV camera has also captured Amritpal approaching the bus stand with Papalpreet at Sherpur Chowk. This apart, Amritpal was also spotted near Gurdwara Sahar Niwaran Sahib on Patiala Road. He was seen wearing a mask covering his face so as to avoid being identified. In a photograph from Patiala, Amritpal was seen in a black jeans and carrying a black bag in his hand. He was accompanied by Papalpreet, who was also wearing black jeans pant. CCTV footage have revealed that Papalpreet too was in disguise and had tied his beard instead of keeping it loose.

Also Read: Setback to Amritpal Singh as founding member of Waris Punjab De distances himself from pro-Khalistan leader

Police said that Amritpal stayed with Papalpreet in Shahabad's Siddharth Colony for a day. They reached Shahabad in a white Activa and on the next day, Baljit took them to Patiala in the same car.