Bathinda (Punjab): Rumours are swirling that Amrit Singh, a fugitive radical Khalistani leader, may surrender himself through Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib. Although there is no official confirmation of his surrender, security has been increased in Dardab Sahib and Bazzar area, suggesting that the Waris De Punjab leader might surrender to the police.

Sources within the administration have suggested that Amritpal has expressed his concerns about his future and has decided to surrender through Jathedar. However, there has been no official confirmation from the police or administration regarding the rumoured surrender.

Interestingly, the police and administration have been tight-lipped about the potential surrender of the leader who has been on the run for the last 11 days. When questioned about the increased security and rumours of Amritpal's surrender, DSP Rajesh Kakar said that there have been illegal encroachments causing traffic congestion, and they are trying to remove them. Heavy traffic checking is ongoing, adding weight to the rumours of the surrender of Amritpal Singh.

The surrender of the fugitive leader came to the fore after Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh advised Waris Punjab De chief, Amritpal Singh, to surrender before the Punjab police and cooperate with investigations.

Contrary to that the Jathedar of Akal Takht, which is the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, questioned why the police had not arrested Amritpal despite having a large force. He also called on Amritpal to present himself before the police and cooperate with investigations.

Amritpal's parents had previously claimed that the police had arrested him the previous week. However, Singh alleged that the people arrested in Amritpal's case had not committed such a grave crime as was being portrayed. He condemned police raids, claiming that many youths were arrested from their homes, which was unacceptable. He accused the police of violating their right to expression and alleged that youths were being arrested for sharing comments on social media.

Last Saturday, the Punjab police arrested six associates of Amritpal in connection with an attack on the Ajnala police station. They were arrested from the Mehtpur area of Jalandhar while travelling to Moga with Amritpal. As the police cordoned off the area, Amritpal fled through the link road.

Around 100 vehicles of Punjab police pursued him. News broke that Amritpal had been arrested from Jalandhar's Nakodar area, but the police deny this. In the press note issued by the police, Amritpal Singh has been declared a fugitive, and 78 of his accomplices have been confirmed to have been arrested.

The increased security and heavy traffic checking suggest that there may be some substance to the rumours of Amritpal's surrender. However, there has been no official confirmation, and the police and administration have remained tight-lipped. Amritpal's parents and the Jathedar of Akal Takht have both called on him to surrender and cooperate with investigations, which may suggest that there is a desire to resolve the issue peacefully. Only time will tell whether Amritpal will surrender and face the legal consequences of his actions.

The Punjab Police has been on high alert ever since the Khalistani leader managed to give them a slip while they were on the verge of arresting him on March 18. Several members of his outfit have been put behind bars charging them under the stringent National Security Act.