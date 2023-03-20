Chandigarh (Punjab): The escape story of Khalistani revivalist Amritpal Singh is turning more exciting than even a Bollywood thriller script. After evading arrest on Saturday, the Waris Punjab De (WPD) chief drove to Jalandhar's Mehtpur area where he left his vehicle and fled on a motorcycle, sources said. The Khalistani preacher was also stated to have left his pistol, bullets and sabre behind in his car.

The police operation to arrest Khalistan supporter Amritpal continues for the third consecutive day in Punjab. On Sunday, the second day of the search operation, the police recovered his car in Jalandhar's Mehtpur area where Amritpal was last seen before going into hiding. The police investigation revealed that Amritpal Singh left the car and went ahead on a motorcycle.

Amid this, NIA entry is possible in this high-profile chase at any time, sources said. The police have received information that Amritpal's expensive car is registered in the name of his brother who is a drug smuggler. In such a case, the entry of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in this case can happen at any time, officials said.

Also Read : SAD MP Simranjit Mann's twitter account withheld for comment on Khalistani preacher

Meanwhile, following the habeas corpus petition filed for Amritpal, the Chandigarh High Court asked the Punjab government to file its response by March 21. WPD's legal advisor Iman Singh Khara and Punjab Advocate General presented their arguments before Justice N S Shikhawat. Meanwhile, the Punjab Police has registered three more cases against Amritpal Singh apart from the Ajnala police station attack.

Amritpal is stated to be accused of making hate speeches. Rumours are circulating that Amritpal Singh has been arrested by the Mehtpur police, but by night, he has been declared a fugitive. In connection with the continuing search for Amritpal Singh, the Punjab Police has taken out a flag march in different cities in the state.