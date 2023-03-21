Chandigarh: Amid the the Punjab Police's hunt to nab Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur, a UK citizen has come under the radar of the security agencies, official sources said on Tuesday. According to reliable sources, investigation has been initiated into Kaur's background who recently tied the knot with pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal.

Sources said the two got married on 10 February this year in a hush-hush ceremony at Jallupur Khera village of Baba Bakala. The wedding venue, which was earlier scheduled in Jalandhar's Gurdwara Sahib, was changed at the last minute due to the crowd of media and people. The media was not allowed inside the wedding ceremony. Amritpal had also appealed to the media to respect his privacy.

He also said that his wife will not go back to England now, and she will stay with him in Punjab. As Amritpal remains elusive amid a row over pulling down of the tricolor at the Indian High Commission in the UK, his wife Kirandeep Kaur has come under the radar of the security forces. Sources said that the probe agencies are looking into the circumstances over how the two got close to each other back in the UK and how long they knew each other.

The secret marriage of the two is also being investigated by the probe agencies, said sources. Meanwhile, the manhunt by the Punjab Police to nab Amritpal Singh continues. Sources said that Amritpal's last location has been found in Shahkot area with police tracing his footsteps on the basis of call details. Amritpal Singh's relatives have been arrested by the government, including Amritpal's uncle Harjit Singh and his aides Daljit Singh Kalsi, Basant Singh, Gurmeet Singh and Bhagwant Singh Pradhanmantri Bajeke who have been sent to Dibrugarh Jail in Assam.

Punjab Police has invoked the National Security Act (NSA) on all the arrested persons.