Amritsar (Punjab): Sri Akal Takht Sahib's Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh ji has said that the governments should refrain from pursuing their political interests by creating an atmosphere of terror in Punjab. The Jathedar, in a message, has also advised the governments not to follow the policies of coercion and illegal detention of the youth.

Giani Harpreet ji said that Punjab has already suffered a lot and now there is a need to move towards a better future. He said that there are still deep scars in the memories of Punjab from the oppression of the past governments. The Jathedar has expressed concern that there is great dissatisfaction in the minds of the Sikh youth against the discrimination and excesses of the governments from time to time.

Harpreet ji termed it unacceptable that the governments were playing with the emotions of the Sikh youth and making them directionless. At the same time, the so-called powers are constantly looking for opportunities to make scapegoats out of these youth. He has advised the Sikh youth to follow the right path for their intellectual and academic development instead of taking the path of conflict.

The Jathedar said that the institutions were planning in an objectionable way and the government is trying to take every opportunity to oppress the Sikh youth, which is why the youth should refrain from getting involved in any tricky situation or temptation. He said that the government's policy of weakening the Sikhs religiously and politically creates a vacuum and unrest among the Sikhs and this practice is neither in the interest of the government nor Punjab as a whole.

Harpreet ji further said that everybody should need to do some thinking and expressed concern that successive governments have played a big role in creating a feeling of separatism among Sikhs. He said that for the sake of politics and power, governments should not resort to objectionable methods and they should refrain from instilling a sense of fear and alienation among the youth of the minorities. Steps should be taken to ensure that the youth do not go astray, he added.