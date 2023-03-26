Bathinda: Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has advised fugitive Khalistan sympathiser and Waris Punjab De chief, Amritpal Singh to surrender before Punjab police and cooperate with the investigations. Singh wondered as to why police could not arrest Amritpal till now. He also added that if the fugitive has already been arrested then Punjab government should clarify it. "I will ask Amritpal to present before police and cooperation with investigations," he said.

Jathedar of Akal Takht, which is the highest temporal seat of Sikhs said the single question that is in the hearts of all the Sikhs is why couldn't police arrest Amritpal despite having a huge force. "This has raised a big question on the functioning of the police, he said. Amritpal's parents had earlier apprehended that police had arrested him last week itself. According to Singh, the people arrested in Amritpal case have not committed any such grave crime as what is being projected. Condemning the police raids, Singh said many youths were arrested from their homes, which was unaccepted. He accused police of violating their right of expression and alleged that youths were being arrested for sharing comments on the social media.

Akal Takht Jathedar has called a special meeting on March 27 to discuss the current situation in Punjab and suggestions will also be sought on improving it. Around 60 to 70 Sikh organisations would participate at the meeting. Punjab police have launched a massive manhunt to nab Amritpal, who is on the run for the last nine days.