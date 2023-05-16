Ludhiana: A co-accused in the murder of gangster Sukhpreet Singh, Suraj Parkash alias Babbu has claimed that he was innocent and has named three persons as real culprits. A video of Suraj has recently gone viral on social media.

Babbu, who is absconding since he was named a co-accused in the murder case, has accused Rohit Malhotra and Gopal Mahajan, who were the two other co-accused in the case, along with one person named Tinder for murdering Sukhpreet.

Babbu, who went live on social media, claimed he is innocent and urged police to check his track record of last 10 years. Not a single case has been registered against him during this period, he said.

In connection with Sukhpreet murder case, police lodged an FIR against Rohit, who sustained bullet injury during the gunfire and was admitted in hospital, Gopal and Babbu. Gopal and Babbu had escaped after the incident.

Police said Sukhpreet was shot dead in Rohit's house, where he had gone with Babbu. Gopal had gone there alone. The four likely went into a dispute following which gunshots were fired. In the gunfire, Sukhpreet was shot dead and took four bullets while Rohit suffered one bullet injury. Sukhpreet's wife had said that he had quit crime and was trying to return to the mainstream.

Narrating the sequence of events in the video, Babbu said Rohit was prepared for the shootout and had opened fire. Claiming innocence, Babbu said he suspected that the Rohit's wife, who had brought the box of sweets upstairs, could have carried the weapon in it. This was used by Rohit to fire at Sukhpreet, Babbu said.

Babbu said Rohit's wife should also be questioned in connection with the case. Also, two men who claimed themselves to be AC mechanics were present at the house during the shootout. He asked the police to probe the case from all possible angles.

Further, he alleged that the investigating officer was trying to frame false charges against him and requested that the case be handed over to some other officer. When Sukhpreet was killed, there were other people present at the house and police needs to interrogate them as well, he said.