AAP MLA TURNS BUS INTO CLINIC IN LUDHIANA TO REACH OUT TO THE SICK AT HOME

Ludhiana: With 'mohalla' healthcare clinics being run across Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana West, Gurpreet Gogi has converted a bus into a mobile clinic to provide medical facilities and medicines free of cost to people. Around 100 to 150 people get the benefits per day.

On an average around 50 samples are received at the mobile clinic every day. The number of people arriving at the mobile clinic is much higher compared to the medical camps held twice or thrice a year in this area. The mobile camp always has one doctor and two staff to conduct the tests along with distributing free medicines.

The doctor of the mobile clinic said that it is more like a mobile hospital having all the necessary facilities. Instead of patients going to the hospital, here the hospital goes to the patient, he said adding that the facility particularly helps the elderly people who can get the benefit of health facilities at their home.

MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Bittu raised questions at Gogi for turning a bus into a clinic thereby decreasing the number of fleets. Gogi said if anyone accuses him for providing heath facilities to people, then he is ready to face charges.