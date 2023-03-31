Jalandhar: After posters targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared in Telangana and Delhi, the campaign has now spilled to Punjab with cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh himself pasted the posters in Jalandhar on Thursday as the Aam Aadmi Party upped the ante against the BJP by launching a pan-India poster campaign.

In Punjab, pictures of Punjab cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh was seen pasting the posters 'Modi hatao desh bachao' (Remove Modi save the country) in Jalandhar. The move was part of the AAP's country-wide campaign targeting the PM over his qualification and the BJP government's policies vis-a-vis farmers and unemployed youth.

Addressing a press conference in Jalandhar after kickstarting the AAP's poster campaign, Singh lashed out at the BJP and PM Modi for “dictatorial attitude”. Saying that the freedom fighters including Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, Lala Lajpat Rai, BK Dutt had sacrificed their lives to free the country not only from the British but also from illiteracy, social division and injustice, Singh stated that the BJP's “dictatorial government in India has left behind the British rule”.

The AAP minister said that the BJP had got 138 FIRs registered merely for putting up the posters. “This is the dictatorial attitude of the Modi government. Students, youth, farmers, businessmen, women, no section feels safe in the Modi government and do not see any future in the BJP. Modi government has completely failed to curb unemployment, corruption and inflation.

That's why such a government has no right to continue in the country,” he said. The AAP minister said that “only the capitalists are flourishing in the Modi government,” in an apparent to the Adani row. He asked PM Modi “whether he would get his friend Adani's scams investigated?” Targeting the BJP government for “suppressing the voice of opposition leaders and threatening them with CBI and ED”, Singh said that opposition leaders are also elected representatives who have every right to express their views.

He said that leaders like Manish Sisodia, “who worked for the betterment of children, are in jail today, but many corrupt BJP leaders are scot-free”. “I want to tell Modi through the media that our constitution begins with "We the people of India..., so this country belongs to the people here,” he said. He further said that Article 32, which allows a citizen to approach the Supreme Court to seek justice when they feel that their right has been 'unduly deprived' was referred to by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar as the spirit of our constitution and that every citizen had the right to speak and express opinion.

“We will not allow the BJP to tear apart the Constitution at any cost. Today we will put up posters of 'Modi Hota Desh Bachao' in every corner of the country,” he said. The AAP's poster campaign targeting PM Modi over his qualification, came a week after Delhi Police arrested six men and registered over 100 FIRs over posters by the Aam Aadmi Party targeting PM Modi.