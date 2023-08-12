8 YEAR OLD WEIGHTLIFTER ARSHIYA GOSWAMI CREATES WORLD RECORD

Chandigarh: Eight-year-old Arshiya Goswami from Haryana's Panchkula district has set a new record by breaking world records in India's Got Talent show. She achieved the feat of 17 clean-and-jerk movements in 30 seconds by lifting 6 kg ball.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gyanchand Gupta congratulated Arshia and felicitated her on Friday. Arshiya, a resident of Sector 29 of Panchkula, studies in Bright School in Sector 26.

Arshiya met the Speaker along with her parents and Panchkula district convenor of BJP panchayati cell, Deshraj Poshwal yesterday. The India's Got Talent show was aired on a private television channel last Sunday. Arshiya broke the previous world record of 16 clean-and jerk movements in 30 seconds. She lifted 62 kg in dead lift, lifted 32 kg in clean-and-jerk, 26 kg in snatch, 47 kg in Scott and 32 in bench press.

The shooting of the show was held in Mumbai on July 5. Arshiya's father Avnish Kumar Goswami runs a gym in Sector 25 and her mother Hanni Goswami is a homemaker. Arshiya said she wants to make her career in weightlifting and aims to break all the records that have been made so far in this field.

Arshiya has received weightlifting training from her father. At the age of 6, she entered her name in the India Book of Records by lifting a weight of 45 kg. In 2022, she got enlisted in the Asia Book by lifting 35.8 kg.

She said that currently she is getting trained by international weightlifter Gurmel Singh. During training, she lifts deadlift weight of 47 kg, bench press 32 kg and clean-and-jerk 32 and 26 kg.