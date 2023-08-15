Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday hoisted the National flag in Patiala on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day. After the flag-hoisting ceremony, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inspected the parade and on this occasion, he congratulated all the citizens of the country on Independence Day.

Chief Minister's Address: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that 80 per cent of the people, who were punished for the sake of freedom, were Punjabis. "Punjabis made the country free and we also know how to maintain this freedom," the CM said. He further said that even today the youth of Punjab is standing in front of the bullets of the enemy. "Whether it is Pakistan, China or Assam, if any bullet comes out from the side of the enemy, then the people of Punjab are the first to stand in the favour of the country," the Chief Minister added.

According to the Chief Minister, freedom has cost Punjabis dearly because the night before Independence was a night of fury, during which over 10 lakh people, including elders, were killed during the partition. "Punjab was divided and the people of Punjab were also divided," he added. Bhagwant Mann further said that although our martyrs gave us freedom, martyrs like 'Shahide Azam' Bhagat Singh were also worried about whose hands the country would go to after Independence.

Mann said it is very important to remember your heritage. He said that even today there are problems like illiteracy, poverty, unemployment, and corruption in our state. He also said that 76 Aam Aadmi Clinics have been dedicated to the people of the state. According to the Punjab Chief Minister, along with this, the registration for 'Khedan Watan Punjab Ki' started today and 2,200 policemen will be recruited every year.

Mann also claimed that Punjab has become the first state in the country, where 90 per cent of the people have a zero electricity bill.

Dr Baljit Kaur hoisted the flag: To mark the 77th Independence Day, Punjab Social Justice and Women and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur hoisted the Tricolour at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Bahu Mantvi sports stadium in Bathinda. School children participated in the 'PT Show' and 'Rangan Rang' events. Dr Baljit Kaur honoured the families of martyrs, who died for the freedom of the country.

Dr Balveer Singh hoisted the flag: Punjab Minister Dr Balveer Singh hoisted the National flag at the Baba Kala Mehr Stadium in Barnala. Dr Balveer Singh took a salute from the parade and congratulated the countrymen on Independence Day.

Cabinet Minister Harjot Bains hoisted the Tricolour in Ludhiana: Punjab Minister Harjot Bains hoisted the Tricolour at the SCD College Ground in Ludhiana. Ludhiana Police Commissioner and senior police officials were present on the occasion. Bains took a salute from the parade. In his address, he gave information about the work done by the Punjab government during the last year and a half. Bains said that the Punjab government is continuously striving for the development of the state. He remembered martyrs, who made sacrifices for the freedom of the country and said because of them we have been able to imagine a free India today.

Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak hoisted the flag in Ropar: Punjab Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak hoisted the National flag in Ropar.