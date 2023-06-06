39TH ANNIVERSARY OF OPERATION BLUESTAR TODAY JATHEDAR GIANI HARPREET SINGH TO ADDRESS MASSIVE GATHERING AT SRI AKAL TAKHT SAHIB IN AMRITSAR

Amritsar: The 39th anniversary of Operation Bluestar (Saka Nila Tara) is being observed on Tuesday at Sri Akal Takht Sahib in Punjab's Amritsar where Sri 'Akhand Path' will be offered on the occasion, sources said. It is learnt that the victims of the 1984 Operation Bluestar and the subsequent anti-Sikh riots that followed after the killing of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi will be remembered and tributes will be paid to them by the Sri Akal Takht on the occasion.

A large Sangat is being held at the Sri Harmandir Sahib where Gurbani-Kirtan was also conducted by the Sangat. Sources said that Akhand Paath will be recited during Saka Nila Tara, after which the families of Sikhs killed in the operation will be honoured. Later during the program, Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh of Sri Akal Takht Sahib will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Heavy security arrangements have been made in and outside the Sri Akal Takht including Police, commandos and paramilitary forces which have been stationed outside Harmandir Sahib. Besides, police personnel in plain clothes has also been deployed inside Sri Harmandir Sahib in a bid to prevent any untoward situation.

Meanwhile, Sri Akal Takht Sahib Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has asked the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee not to raise any slogans on the occasion within the premises of Sri Harmandir Sahib. The anniversary of Operation Bluestar is observed to commemorate the operation by the Indian Army in June 1984 to flush out militants within the premises of the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar.

A large number of Sikh devotees are expected to throng the Akal Takht on the occasion.