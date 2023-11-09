3 MONTH OLD BOY STOLEN FROM LUDHIANA RAILWAY GUEST HOUSE WHILE PARENTS WERE ASLEEP

Ludhiana: An atmosphere of panic erupted at Ludhiana railway station after a three-month-old baby of a couple from Bihar's Siwan got reportedly stolen while his parents were asleep at the railway guest house. The child's parents have filed a police complaint against an unidentified person for stealing their baby.

According to Sanjay Singh, a relative of the couple, the family had arrived from their hometown in Siwan to meet his family in Ludhiana. When the family arrived at the Ludhiana railway station it was late at night so they decided that it would be unsafe to venture outside. They instead decided to spend the night at the guest house of the railway station and board a taxi or autorickshaw in the morning.

Singh said the child's mother fed him after reaching the guest house. Then the couple went to sleep along with the child. "An unknown person seem to have sneaked into the room and seeing the couple asleep, took away the child and escaped. The couple noticed that their son was not beside them after waking up the next morning," he said.

The couple started shouting out for help after realising that their son was stolen. Their screams caught the attention of passengers on the station and the railway employees. Soon, a team of police personnel from Ludhiana police station came to the guest house to inquire into the matter. An investigation has been initiated on the basis of the couple's complaint.

Police are interrogating the railway staff and passengers in this connection. Also, the CCTV cameras installed in the railway station are being examined to get information about the accused.

The police have set up teams to search the child. "Investigations are underway and the accused would be nabbed very soon," an officer of Ludhiana police station said.